The government is warning people about the dangers of fireworks, just in time for 4th of July celebrations.The Consumer Product Safety Commission demonstrated just how powerful and possibly deadly fireworks can be by setting some off on the National Mall Wednesday.The commission says nearly 13,00 people were injured by fireworks last year.Two thirds of those injuries happened within a month of Independence Day."I spent 21 days in the hospital, I had 14 surgeries in those 21 days," said fireworks victim Michael Spencer. "And I say don't shoot fireworks at all, let the professionals do it."Most of the injuries were burns and were linked to familiar devices like sparklers.