Warning issued about dangers of fireworks in advance of 4th of July

EMBED </>More Videos

The government issued a warning ahead of the 4th of July about the dangers of fireworks.

Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABC) --
The government is warning people about the dangers of fireworks, just in time for 4th of July celebrations.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission demonstrated just how powerful and possibly deadly fireworks can be by setting some off on the National Mall Wednesday.

The commission says nearly 13,00 people were injured by fireworks last year.

Two thirds of those injuries happened within a month of Independence Day.

"I spent 21 days in the hospital, I had 14 surgeries in those 21 days," said fireworks victim Michael Spencer. "And I say don't shoot fireworks at all, let the professionals do it."

Most of the injuries were burns and were linked to familiar devices like sparklers.

RELATED: 4th of July fireworks schedule for displays in NY, NJ, CT

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireworksconsumer product safety commission
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News