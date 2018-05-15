Fists fly as massive brawl breaks out at Houston apartment complex

EMBED </>More Videos

Dozens of people were caught on camera in a massive fight that broke out at a southeast Houston apartment complex.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Video shows a woman swinging a baseball bat at a man just before a massive brawl broke out in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Houston.

You see the woman hitting a man with a baseball bat, before he starts punching. Then, a crowd of about a dozen people join in.

The fight broke out on Monday afternoon at a complex on MLK Boulevard near Park Village.

Houston police arrived within minutes and broke it up.

It is not known if anyone was arrested or injured.

FULL VIDEO: Fight breaks out at apartments in SE Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video shows the moment an intense fight broke out at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.



----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fightcaught on videoassaultTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Severe thunderstorms this afternoon
Parents furious son named 'Most Likely to Bomb the US'
3-year-old upstages mom's proposal with 'peebomb'
Author, satirist Tom Wolfe dies at age 88
10 children found living in horrible conditions, police say
87-year-old man beaten, robbed inside UWS bank
Gas pump explodes in fiery crash in Huntington Station
Meghan Markle's sister says their dad stressed out by press pack
Show More
Landscapers discover safe in yard 7 years after it was stolen
Coney Island Boardwalk designate as a scenic landmark
Melania Trump to remain hospitalized through week
Woman wearing only bra, panties slams SUV into Queens home
Exclusive: Widow of man murdered on Mother's Day speaks out
More News