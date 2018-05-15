HOUSTON, Texas --Video shows a woman swinging a baseball bat at a man just before a massive brawl broke out in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Houston.
You see the woman hitting a man with a baseball bat, before he starts punching. Then, a crowd of about a dozen people join in.
The fight broke out on Monday afternoon at a complex on MLK Boulevard near Park Village.
Houston police arrived within minutes and broke it up.
It is not known if anyone was arrested or injured.
FULL VIDEO: Fight breaks out at apartments in SE Houston
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts