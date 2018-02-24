  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Florida officer breaks down recounting Stoneman Douglas school shooting response

EMBED </>More Videos

For one Florida police sergeant, responding to the active-shooter call at Stoneman Douglas High school was personal. (CNN)

Danny Clemens
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. --
For one Florida police sergeant, responding to the active-shooter call at Stoneman Douglas High school was personal.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Coral Springs Police Sergeant Jeff Heinrich was overcome with emotion as he recounted his response to a crisis unfolding while his wife and son were inside the school.

"My wife is the [Stoneman Douglas] assistant athletic director who works hand in hand with Chris Hixon, who lost his life. [Aaron] Feis was my son's football coach. So it comes on a different level for me," Heinrich said.

Heinrich was watering the school's baseball field when the gunfire rang out. When other officers arrived on the scene, he grabbed a spare vest and gun and sprang into action knowing that his loved ones could be in harm's way.

"By the grace of God, my wife and my son at opposite ends of the school - my son was out on a bathroom pass and my wife was in planning inside the girl's locker room - they both heard the fire alarm and decided to evacuate," Heinrich said as tears ran down his face.

Visibly distraught, he later left the podium and was comforted by fellow officers.

Heinrich's wife and son eventually both found each other and sheltered in place with 65 other students and teachers until they were evacuated by first responders.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
parkland school shootingu.s. & worldfloridagun violenceschool shooting
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
Companies cut ties with NRA
Sandy Hook survivors reach out to Parkland
Unraveling the gun debate: The terms you need to know
More drills, metal detectors for NYC schools, mayor says
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
Suspect refuses to pay for haircut, attacks barber
Dog shot 3 times saving teen owner from burglars
Officials: Tourist infected with measles visited Met, NYC hotels
Man charged with sexually assaulting children at YMCA
Companies cut ties with NRA
New drug promises to kill flu virus in 1 day
Workers rally ahead of Supreme Court vote on union funding
3rd arrest made in deadly home invasion robbery
Show More
U.S. curling win first-ever Olympic gold
NYPD investigating death of 5-month-old girl in East Harlem
EMT accused of sexually assaulting woman in ambulance
Acupuncturist accused of sexually assaulting patient
Sandy Hook survivors reach out to Parkland
More News
Top Video
abc7NY presents: The house that never sleeps
LOOK BACK: 1993 World Trade Center terror attack
Sandy Hook survivors reach out to Parkland
New app aims to stop robocalls and scammers from calling you
More Video