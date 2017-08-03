Flames engulf 86-story residential skyscraper in Dubai

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">The 82-story Marina Torch building in Dubai has caught fire. (Ilsam Park&#47;Facebook)</span></div>
MALAK HARB and AYA BATRAWY
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates --
A fire broke out after midnight Friday in one of the world's tallest residential towers in Dubai, engulfing part of the skyscraper and sending chunks of debris plummeting below.

Firefighters are working to bring the blaze under control and no injuries have been reported so far at the Torch Tower, located in the popular Marina neighborhood.

"Dubai Civil Defense has successfully evacuated the Torch Tower and is working to bring the fire under control," Dubai's official media office said in a tweet.

It is the second major fire to engulf the 86-story Torch Tower, which caught fire in early 2015. There were no major casualties reported in that blaze.

An Associated Press journalist near the scene of early Friday's blaze said more than 40 floors of the high-rise tower appeared to be engulfed in flames on one side of the building. Residents of the building could be seen crying with several saying the fire broke just after 1 a.m.

Dubai police cordoned off the area around the building, keeping people about a block away from the fire and the falling debris.

Fires have affected several skyscrapers in the United Arab Emirates, including a towering inferno that engulfed a 63-story luxury hotel in Dubai on New Year's Eve in 2016.

Building and safety experts have cited a popular type of cladding covering the buildings that can be highly flammable.

A devastating tower fire in London in June killed at least 80 people and prompted Britain to order more thorough testing on the cladding systems of its towers.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
world newsbuilding fire
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
96-year-old Harlem woman gives Mayor de Blasio an earful at town hall meeting
DNA from beer bottle leads to arrest in Queens park rape
Teen accidentally shoots himself at friend's LI home
Husband charged in murder of woman found dead in NJ pool
Woman trashes Chick-fil-A restaurant over chicken nuggets
Man who put 5 killers behind bars, father of 2, could be deported
Plane passenger spots man texting about sex abuse of kids
Woman sentenced to 15 months in suicide texting case
Show More
Suspected car window vandal hurts himself on broken glass
Former rapper appears court to face murder charge in homeless stabbing
Driver's ticket dismissed in deadly crash that killed mom, 3 sons
Kanye West files $10 million lawsuit over canceled tour
Two tons of illegal elephant ivory crushed in Central Park
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos