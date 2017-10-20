Flames shoot from windows of apartment building in Marble Hill in Upper Manhattan

Eyewitness News reporter A.J. Ross reports from the scene in Marble Hill.

By Eyewitness News
MARBLE HILL, Manhattan (WABC) --
Flames were shooting from the windows of an apartment building in Upper Manhattan Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out just after 4:20 p.m. on West 228th Street near Broadway in the Marble Hill section.

The fire was first reported on the fifth floor of a six-story building. But burning debris that fell out the windows caught an air conditioner on fire on the second floor.

The FDNY was able to get the fire under control in about a half hour.

No injuries were reported in the fire.
