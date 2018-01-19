A call to the FDNY about a flooded basement in Brooklyn Friday led to the discovery of two dead bodies, and it is believed the victims are related and had been decomposing for months.Authorities say a resident of 1021 Union Street in Crown Heights called about the flood around 2 p.m., and firefighters determined the leak was coming from the neighboring 1023 Union Street. They searched the basement and determined the leak was coming from a broken pipe.There was no heat in the building, and firefighters searched it and discovered two women believed to be in their 70s.One was in the hallway and the other in a bedroom. They do not have positive identifications yet, but police believe the women are related. Neighbors say they were identical twins who were nearly impossible to tell apart, who dressed alike, walked alike and even worked at the same bank before they retired.EMS was notified of the deaths at around 2:30 p.m.The causes of deaths are unclear, though authorities say they do not appear to be criminal in nature. There were no signs of forced entry.It is also unclear if the leak is in any way connected to the bodies.The medical examiner will determine the exact cause.The investigation is ongoing.