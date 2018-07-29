Florida police officer, native of New Jersey, dies following shooting

A Florida police officer originally from New Jersey has died following a shooting.

FORT MYERS, Florida (WABC) --
A Florida police officer hospitalized after he was shot in the head by a suspect last weekend has died.

29-year-old Adam Jobbers-Miller had been a Fort Myers police officer since 2015.

He was born in Wayne, New Jersey, where he served as a volunteer firefighter for years.

Jobbers-Miller worked under his father, who was a decades-long fire chief in the town.

On Friday night his former fire house held a vigil in his honor.

Authorities say Jobbers-Miller had been shot in the head July 21 by a fleeing suspect while responding to a reported assault and cellphone theft at a gas station.

He was hospitalized and had been in critical condition ever since.

The Fort Myers News-Press reports the suspect, 29-year-old Wisner Desmaret, was taken into custody after being shot by another officer. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

