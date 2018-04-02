62-year-old food delivery man crushed by freight elevator in Brooklyn

(Shutterstock)

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A 62-year-old delivery man was killed when a freight elevator collapsed on top of him in Brooklyn Monday.

The incident happened around noon at KP Farm Market at 1887 Nostrand Avenue in East Flatbush.

According to police, the man was delivering food to the basement of the building when the freight elevator somehow collapsed on top of him.

He was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Inspectors from the Department of Buildings have responded to the scene and are investigating.

