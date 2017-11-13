NEIGHBORHOOD TREATS

New York's Odd Fellows introduces interesting savory ice cream flavors

EMBED </>More Videos

Let ice cream help you experience the world. (WABC)

Maryanna Antoldi, Mike Bencivenga, Josh Hartmann
Williamsburg, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Odd Fellows Ice Cream Co. is not your typical ice cream parlor. The shop specializes in creating creamy concoctions that range from sweet to savory, even some unlikely flavors like honey baked ham.

The scoops are the brainchild of chef Sam Mason, who is currently creating even more interesting flavors as part of the shop's second annual Passport Program.

From October until February, Odd Fellows is giving New Yorkers tastes from around the globe, each month focusing on a different continent. And, with each month comes different flavor combinations mirroring some tasty treats from each location.

Some examples? October's continent was Asia, and Mason conjured up ice cream dumplings in flavors ranging from Matcha, Taiwanese Pineapple Cake, Lychee and Thai Iced Tea.



This month is celebrating North America, and the shop is serving up pecan pie and pumpkin cheesecake. But the highlight? A collaboration with waffle shop Sweet Chick to create a sundae mirroring chicken and waffles. The dish includes a Sweet Chick waffle, buttermilk apple ice cream, a brown butterscotch sauce and crispy chicken skins. The treat will cost you $9.


The shop hands out physical passports to customers and stamps them whenever you try a new flavor. The more flavors you try, the more stamps in your passport. There are prizes when the program ends.

Mason hopes that the flavors will mirror the changing of the seasons and offer unique tastes from around the world.

You can find Odd Fellows at 175 Kent Ave in Willimsburg or 75 E 4th Street in the East Village.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodneighborhood treatsfoodice creamdessertsoriginalsWilliamsburgNew York CityManhattanEast Village
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEIGHBORHOOD TREATS
Enjoy island vibes without leaving New York City
Get a tasty treat at NYC's ice cream carnival
Inside NYC's only Boba Room where you can play and drink
NYC restaurant serves up classic Mexican dishes from tacos to burritos with a twist
More neighborhood treats
FOOD & DRINK
Coffee is Simply New York
NYC dad is a viral hit thanks to pics of cute kids and good food
Lucy Yang's favorite chocolate chip cookies
Not so happy meal: Dispute over McNuggets turns violent
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: Husband of missing nurse bought hatchet after her disappearance
Video surfaces of Giants linebacker in clash with guards at casino
Suspect charged after death of cab driver hit with hockey stick
Here's the reason women are less likely to get CPR from bystanders
Woman arrested, 2 other suspects sought in jewelry store robbery
Fire that destroyed row of stores caused by sparks from saw blade
Woman caught on video mailing stolen art back to museum
Bar boycotts NFL for Veterans Day weekend
Show More
Person in custody in 2015 murder of Westchester socialite
Walmart reportedly raising online prices to drive customers to stores
Powerful earthquake on Iran-Iraq border leaves at least 400 dead
Roy Moore threatens lawsuit over 'fake news' allegations
Liz Smith, syndicated gossip columnist, dies at age 94
More News
Top Video
Coffee is Simply New York
Video surfaces of Giants linebacker in clash with guards at casino
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Woman caught on video mailing stolen art back to museum
More Video