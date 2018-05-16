3 new bars that will light your fire in New York City

Broken Shaker
23 Lexington Ave., Flatiron District
Photo: Victoria Q./Yelp
Broken Shaker is a cocktail bar serving up specialty drinks and fusion Latin American-Mediterranean food above the Freehand Hotel at 23 Lexington Ave. in the Flatiron District, as we previously reported. The New York location is the second for the Miami-based bar.
Customers should expect to find offerings like the frita burger with yucca fries, chorizo jam, Swiss cheese and pepitas; and the malawach, a Yemenite bread served with sauces of tahini, chermoula herb sauce, spinach and artichoke labneh cheese.
As for drinks, signature options include the Smillie, with tequila, key lime and golden beet cordial, cilantro, and ginger turmeric agave. Cocktails are listed separately for the Miami and New York creations. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelp users are generally positive about Broken Shaker, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of four reviews on the site.
Yelper Victoria Q., who reviewed Broken Shaker on May 10, wrote, "I have been to the Broken Shaker in Miami, and it was amazing, feels like a mini vacation from reality. The chill vibe, with outdoor seating, was definitely what I imagined for the Broken Shaker in New York City."
But Yelper Alyssa S. warned, "The decor is gorgeous and the ambiance is amazing, but the cocktails are underwhelming. ... Each cocktail ($16-$18) was filled up less than halfway, with the remainder of the glass being filled with ice."
Broken Shaker is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday-Wednesday and 4 p.m.-4 a.m. Thursday-Saturday.
The George Washington Bar
23 Lexington Ave., Second Floor, Flatiron District
Photo: The George Washington Bar/Yelp
The George Washington Bar is another recently opened cocktail bar occupying a converted library inside the Freehand Hotel (once the George Washington Hotel) at 23 Lexington Ave. Helmed by former Angel's Share bartender Ben Rojo, it specializes in cocktails themed around American history and mythology, as Grub Street reports.
The bar food offerings range from nuts to caviar, but the real star is the specialty cocktails, with choices like the George's Hatchet: applejack, Barolo Chinato, vermouth, cherry, leather and lava salt. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp, The George Washington Bar has been getting positive attention in its early days.
"The drinks are something to behold. Funky, creative, unique, unusual, technical, delicious. I left entranced, enamored, impressed, and ready to return," Yelper Molly T., who reviewed The George Washington Bar on May 10, wrote.
"This place is small, literally a room tucked inside the hotel," Olivia L. noted, but said, "The bartenders are so talented and drinks worth the wait."
The George Washington Bar is open from 5:30 p.m.-midnight Monday-Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday, 2 p.m.-2:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m.-midnight on Sunday.
The Woodstock
446 W. Fourteenth St., Meatpacking District
Photo: Lo P./Yelp
The Woodstock is a 1960s-inspired cocktail bar and pizza joint. Located at 446 W. Fourteenth St. in the Meatpacking District, it specializes in thin-crust pizzas and cocktails served in lightbulbs and tiki fishbowls.
Pizzas on offer include the Jackie, with mozzarella, sopressa, parmigiana, pecorino, pepperoncini, and hot honey; and the signature Woodstock, with mozzarella, pecorino, escarole, cannelloni bean puree, guanciale, and fennel pollen.
Cocktail options include the Yellow Submarine (gin, ambrato, suze, peach bitters), and the Evil Ways (rye whiskey, blueberry habanero, matcha, lemon, tiki bitters). You can check out the full menu here.
The Woodstock currently holds four stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, indicating a positive reception from diners.
"This place is huge for a bar in Manhattan!" Yelper Aaron S. wrote. Of the Evil Ways drink: "It also had the blueberry tartness and the habanero heat, but it was more refreshing than the Light My Fire. It had some lemon, so it gave it some brightness and acidity to the drink. "
"The pizza is phenomenal. I'm not joking, some of the best pizza in the city!" Coleman H. said, and noted of the cocktails, "Love the drink menu layout as well, with tiered pricing, starting at $10! Considering it's in Meatpacking, the value for cocktails in the price range is unbeatable."
The Woodstock is open from 4 p.m.-1 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday.