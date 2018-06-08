FOOD & DRINK

3 scrumptious food and beverage fests in NYC this weekend

Photo: Kelsey Chance/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Hungry for new experiences?

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of New York City food and beverage. From a Portuguese wine festival to a community picnic, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Vinho Verde Wine Experience at Canoe Studios





Indulge in unlimited tastings of Portuguese wine at the Vinho Verde Wine Experience at Canoe Studios.

The festival celebrates the country's "green" as in "young" wines, which are released three to six months after the grapes are harvested. Expect plenty of sips from wineries that flew in just for the occasion, bites from some of the city's finest restaurants, as well as live art and music.

When: Saturday, June 9, noon-10 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

PopUp Dinner Brooklyn





Celebrate life, love and community at PopUp Dinner Brooklyn.

The annual community picnic goes down this Saturday evening at a still undisclosed location in the neighborhood. There's still time to reserve a table for your crew, then start planning your dish and creative all-white costume. With past guests like Talib Kweli and Darryl McDaniels of Run-DMC, just be sure to wear your dancing shoes.

When: Saturday, June 9, 5-10 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fairway Food Festival at The Armory





Fairway Market is taking over The Armory this Sunday to host its first-ever food festival. Hundreds of retailers will set up shop in the 65,000 arena to sling everything from ice cream to sushi.

When: Sunday, June 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News