5 new spots to score pizza in New York City

Macoletta
2815 24th Ave., Astoria
Not your corner slice joint, at Macoletta you'll find a wood-fired brick oven baking up pies like the signature Macoletta, with harissa, cauliflower, zucchini, cherry tomatoes and artichokes, and the Baconizza, with mozzarella, bacon, leeks, picked jalapeno, feta and lime zest. A license to serve alcohol is in the works.
Macoletta currently holds five stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, indicating it's off to a strong start.
Yelper Anna D., who reviewed the pizzeria on June 29, wrote, "Everything was really fresh tasting, you could tell they had just prepared it a few minutes ago. They do not currently serve beer but they are working on it. Will definitely be back in the future, a new neighborhood staple -- excellent food!"
Elizabeth D. noted, "Just stopped in on my way home from work and I couldn't have asked for a better end to the day! The staff was very helpful and welcoming. The pizza was excellent, a pleasantly chewy crust."
Macoletta is open from 4-11 p.m. daily.
Rosemary's Pizza
1 Perry St., West Village
Photo: Bonnie G./Yelp
Rosemary's Pizza comes courtesy of the same folks who operate the Italian restaurant Rosemary's West Village. A glance at the pizzeria's menu yields ingredients like lion's mane and oyster mushrooms, clams and smoked mozzarella.
The liquor license has been secured at Rosemary's, where cocktails, beer and wine by the glass are available, as are ice cream sodas and San Pellegrino.
Rosemary's Pizza is getting solid feedback from diners with a current rating of 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Mike C., who visited on June 25, wrote, "These pies are super satisfying and really delicious. Get all of the desserts too, which are provided by the excellent Mah Ze Dahr Bakery nearby."
Bonnie G. noted, "We ordered the Margherita pizza and the clam pizza. Both crusts were standout delicious. The Margherita was four stars, nothing spectacular, but solid cheese and tomatoes and a great ratio of both."
Rosemary's Pizza is open from 5-10 p.m. daily.
Marinara Pizza
985 First Ave., Midtown East
Photo: Mike C./Yelp
Marinara Pizza, which has a location on the Upper East Side, has opened an eatery in Midtown East. It bills itself as "a slice joint with a modern twist."
Full pies come square (grandma style with a Sicilian stuffed crust) or round with a thin crust in combinations like Caprese, eggplant parm and bruschetta. All are available by the slice as well and there is an option for a cauliflower crust.
Yelpers are still warming up to Marinara Pizza, which currently holds three stars out of 15 reviews on the site.
Mike C. wrote, "You must try the MVP Slice and the great Buffalo Chicken, but I'm still shocked at how excellent the new Truffle Parm Fries were. Really, make sure you get those. They were some of the crispiest, most perfect fries I've had."
Lori R. noted, "My review is based on their cauliflower crust Margherita pizza. Meh. Yep, that's it. The crust looks black and burnt and has almost no flavor. There was way too much cheese."
Marinara Pizza is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Oath Pizza
1140 Third Ave., Upper East Side
Photo: Alana R./Yelp
Oath Pizza comes to New York from New England, where there are some seven locations. This Upper East Side restaurant brings the fast-casual look and feel, where you order at the counter.
Choose from specialty pizzas or design your own using high-end ingredients like heirloom tomatoes and artisan meats. Vegan cheese and gluten-free crusts are available.
Oath Pizza has made a promising start with a current rating of five stars out of three reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Alana R., who reviewed the pizzeria on June 29, wrote, "It reminds me of a nicer Subway-style quick-service restaurant. You can choose to make your own, a selfie, or pick one of their specials. It's pretty thin and a full pizza could feed one person. Lots of toppings and options to choose from."
Yelper Mike C. wrote, "Yet another new pizza spot just opened in NYC, this one a chain from New England serving a different take on pizza that uses avocado oil in their seared and grilled crusts. It's super quick."
Oath Pizza is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Sfila Pizza
866 Ninth Ave., Hell's Kitchen
Photo: Bradley K./Yelp
Finally, there's Sfila Pizza. Located outdoors in Balsley Park, you can order 10-inch pizzas from a fixed menu or design your own from toppings like prosciutto, arugula and buffalo mozzarella. A few other fried snacks are available, like wings and mozzarella sticks.
Sfila Pizza's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of three reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Maria B. wrote, "Amazing Neapolitan pizza! Highly recommend if you are near Columbus Circle. Buffalo wings are also amazing."
Yelper Bradley K. wrote, "Excellent pizza. They just opened and make pizza fresh in the park. There is actually a pizza oven in that little building. They serve fresh in a box. Very pleasant environment to eat in the park."
Sfila Pizza is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and noon-9 p.m. on weekends.