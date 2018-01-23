5 Spots To Score A Deal On Sushi In NYC

Kikoo Sushi
This East Village spot specializes in all-you-can-eat sushi. As its website notes, "Our restaurant offers a wide array of fine Japanese fusion cuisine, ranging from traditional sashimi lunches and California rolls to new-style entrees such as tempura udon, color dragon and butterfly rolls."
The deal: Two hours of all-you-can-eat sushi normally runs $60, but Groupon is offering the same setup, plus two glasses of beer, wine, or sake, for $28.
Get the deal >
Sushumai
Photo: Groupon
The Lower East Side's Sushumai "is both a full sushi bar and an Asian fusion restaurant," Groupon writes. "Alongside classic rolls like the California roll and the spicy tuna roll, Sushumai's chefs also cut flavorful specialty rolls like the Golden Dream roll, a combination of eel and avocado topped with mango sauce and salmon caviar. But there's more to this restaurant than just its sushi bar: Sushumai also serves other Japanese dishes, such as tempura or teriyaki."
The deal: 30% cash back on your bill
Get the deal >
Kumo Sushi
Photo: Groupon
"Kumo Sushi's newly minted location on Bleecker Street offsets its storied counterpart on the east side of Greenwich Village," Groupon writes of this all-you-can-eat spot. "Market-fresh, high-end ingredients anchor a diverse menu that balances curries with specialty hand and maki rolls served seven days a week."
The deal: Two hours of all-you-can-eat sushi with three glasses of beer, wine, or sake, for $28 (normally $44). Do note that this deal is only available Sunday-Thursday.
Get the deal >
Sushi Mambo
Photo: Groupon
"Sushi Mambo unites Japanese and Latin food in one chic, nightclub-style dining room," Groupon writes of this Inwood spot. "Blue, purple, and green lights illuminate the chefs' inventive Japanese and Latin fusion creations, which range from sushi rolls to steaks to fried rice...For sushi lovers, Mambo doles out traditional favorites--think spicy tuna, yellowtail, and Dragon--but also delivers fusion inventions. The Dominicana roll is a combination of Spanish sausage, fried cheese, and sweet plantains, and El Rey is packed with pollo guisado, tuna salad, fried cheese, avocado, and sweet plantains."
The deal: A $40 gift certificate for two diners for $20
Get the deal >
Ani Sushi
Photo: Groupon
Over in Brooklyn Heights, "Ani Sushi's modern, almost stark decor of light wooden planks and white accent walls stands in contrast to the chef's colorful, flavorful explorations of sushi," Groupon writes. "Seaweed enwraps tempura-fried baby lobster, bathed in a sweet sesame soy sauce. The lollipop roll, on the other hand, replaces the seaweed wrap with cucumber, stuffing it with raw tuna, yellowtail, salmon, and avocado."
The deal: $15 for $30 worth of sushi
Get the deal >
Disclosure: Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.