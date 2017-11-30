Bourbon, Raisin and Walnut Cookies
Ingredients
3/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup dark brown sugar
3/4 cup butter, unsalted, room temperature
1 egg
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
3/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 cups AP flour
1/2 cup bourbon, separated in half
1/4 cup raisins
1/4 cup golden raisins
1/4 cup walnuts, rough chop, left in big chunks
Directions
1. In a small sauce pot on medium heat combine all the raisins and cup bourbon and cook until the bourbon is reduced and becomes syrupy (approx. 4-5 minutes) and alcohol has evaporated. Transfer to a bowl and let cool.
2. Cream together the sugars and butter until smooth.
3. Add the vanilla, egg and cup bourbon until smooth.
4. Sift together: flour, salt and baking soda.
5. Add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture, in three batches until it is all incorporated.
6. Fold in the cooled raisins and walnuts.
7. Use a 1/2 ounce scoop to make the cookies.
8. In a preheated 350 degree oven bake on a parchment lined baking sheet for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.
Recipe courtesy of Food Rush
Gluten Free Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Ingredients
1 cup creamy peanut butter
1/2 cup sugar
2 egg whites
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
2 tablespoons ground flax seed
2/3 cups chocolate chips
Directions
1. Mix all ingredients together in bowl before mixing in chocolate chips.
2. Use a tablespoon to scoop out the batter onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.
3. Bake at 325 degrees for 12-15 minutes, allow to cool before serving.
Recipe courtesy of Katherine Whaley
Pumpkin Ginger Cookies
Ingredients
1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup pumpkin puree
1/4 cup molasses
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla + 1 teaspoons vanilla for glaze
2 1/2 cup AP flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger
1 teaspoon ground cloves
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 ounces butter
4 ounces cream cheese
2 cups powdered sugar
Directions
1. Cream the butter and sugar together until combined.
2. Add the rest of the wet ingredients and mix just until fully mixed.
3. In another bowl, mix together the dry ingredients and add to the wet mix.
4. Chill for a minimum of 30 minutes.
5. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
6. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
7. Scoop cookies onto the baking sheet.
8. Bake for 10 minutes.
9. Remove to a cooling rack.
10. When cooled drizzle with the cream cheese glaze.
11. To make the glaze, mix all ingredients in a bowl until it is soft and fluffy.
Recipe courtesy of Food Rush
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Ingredients
1/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup light brown sugar
1/4 cup butter, unsalted, room temperature
1 egg
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
2 1/4 cups AP flour
1/3 cup pumpkin puree
1/4 teaspoon each cinnamon, nutmeg and ground cloves
1/2 cup pecans, toasted and chopped
1/4 cup milk chocolate morsels
1/4 cup white chocolate morsels
1/4 cup semi sweet morsels
Caramel sauce (recipe below)
Directions
1. To make the cookies, cream together the sugars and butter until smooth.
2. Add the vanilla, egg and pumpkin puree and blend until combined.
3. Sift together the dry ingredients and add to the mixture until incorporated.
4. Stir in the pecans and chocolate chips.
5. On a parchment lined baking sheet in a 350 degree oven bake the cookies for 10-12 minutes.
6. Remove to a rack and cool.
Caramel Sauce
1/2 cup butter, unsalted
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla
1. In a medium saucepan over medium heat combine all the ingredients and stir until combined.
2. Continue to cook until mixture bubbles and thickens.
Assembly
1. Drizzle the caramel sauce over the cooled cookies.
Recipe courtesy of Food Rush
Espresso, Pistachio and Candied Ginger Cookies
Ingredients
3/4 cup sugar
3/4 cup light brown sugar
3/4 cup butter, unsalted, room temperature
1 egg
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
3/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 cups AP flour
1/4 cup pistachios, crushed + 1/4 cup pistachios for garnish
1/4 cup candied ginger, finely chopped
2 tablespoons caramel syrup
2 tablespoons espresso powder Glaze (recipe below) 1/2 cup caramel sauce
1/4 cup candied ginger
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 cup Cracker Jacks (or substitute caramel corn)
Directions
1. To make the cookies, cream together the sugars and butter until smooth.
2. Add the vanilla and egg and blend until combined.
3. Add the ginger, pistachios and caramel sauce.
3. Sift the dry ingredients together and add to the mixture.
4. Use a 1/2 ounce scoop to make the cookies.
5. In a preheated 350 degree oven bake on a parchment lined baking sheet for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.
Glaze
1/2 cup caramel sauce
1/4 cup candied ginger
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
1. Warm the caramel in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the ginger and cook until the
caramel thickens and the ginger releases some flavor.
2. Add the sea salt and strain.
Garnish
1. On a parchment lined baking sheet in a 350 degree oven bake the pistachios and Cracker Jacks for 8 to 10 minutes. This will release the oil from the nuts and dry out the popcorn.
2. Pulse the mixture in a food processor into a fine dust.
Assembly
1. After the cookies are cool, dip half of the cookie in the caramel and sprinkle on the garnish.
2. Finish with a touch of sea salt.
Recipe courtesy of Food Rush
Grandma Strunk's Molasses Cut Out Cookies
Ingredients
1/4 pound butter
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 heaping tsp. baking soda
1 cup molasses
5 cups flour
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. each: ground cloves, ginger and nutmeg
1 tsp. baking powder'
Directions
In large bowl with an electric mixer, cream butter and sugar. Add eggs and beat well. Add baking soda. Grease a measuring cup and fill with molasses, adding it to the bowl. With about 1/8 cup boiling water, rinse last bit of molasses, add to mix.
In another large bowl, stir flour, salt, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, nutmeg and baking powder. Add heavy amounts of flour to egg mixture; lighter amounts toward end. Batter should be almost too stiff to stir. Break up batter into balls, place on wax paper, wrap up & refrigerate several hours or overnight.
Flour counter, roll out dough. Flour cookie cutters, cut in shapes. Use parchment paper on cookie sheet to keep cookies from sticking.
350 degree oven, 7-10 min, remove and let cool. Decorate with frosting.
Recipe courtesy of My Family Recipe Rocks