Summer bucket list: 7 rooftop bars in NYC you need to visit

If you are not beach-bound this week, then here are 7 refreshing rooftop bars you need to check out now!

By Heather Harkins
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Summer is the time to be out and about! What better way to spend warm nights then on a rooftop relaxing with a cool sparkly beverage?

If you are not shore or Hamptons bound this week, then here are seven refreshing places you need to check out now!


1. SERRA by Birreria, Flatiron District

You can find this picturesque "greenhouse" pop up at Eataly Flatiron.

Be sure to visit their "limonata stand" to enjoy the fresh squeezed lemonade that's infused with fresh herbs - Yum!

TRY: The Negroni Popsicle is just too fun not to have! It's a Popsicle made with blood orange simple syrup, Campari, sweet vermouth and gin served in a glass of sparkling wine.

SERRA by Birreria is located on 200 Fifth Avenue.


2. Loopy Doopy Rooftop Bar, Battery Park City

Nestled on top of The Conrad Hotel, this Instagram hot spot makes you feel like you're on top of the world.

Here you pair unparalleled views of the Hudson River with amazing signature Popsicle drinks.

TRY: The exclusive "Becky the Flamingo" cocktail prepared with Absolute Elyx, prickly pear and lemon, and garnished with orchids.

Loopy Doopy Rooftop Bar is located on 102 North End Avenue.


3. Make Believe Bar, Lower East Side

On top of SIXTY LES Hotel, this funky spot packs a hipster vibe, so be prepared for the fashionably clad.

At night, the bar glows with shades of pink and purple, and a DJ spins music. The Japanese-inspired drinks are spicy and delicious!

TRY: The TG Delight Rosé, made with lychee, sparkling wine, coconut water and lemon is sweet and refreshing -- with a little tang

Make Believe Bar is located on 190 Allen Street.



4. Gallow Green, Chelsea

Are you looking for a secret garden hideaway? Well, then Gallow Green on top of the McKittrick Hotel is your place to go.

TRY: The signature "Sleep No More" is made with Absolut Elyx Vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, lime, pea flower, and rose cider and a fresh lavender sprig garnish.

Gallow Green is located on 542 W 27th Street.



5. The Polynesian, Midtown West

This is the ultimate staycation that transports you to a tropical getaway in the sky!

Led by the so-called "Tiki Apostle," Brian Miller, this veteran craft bartender honors Tiki's past and created an atmosphere that gives you instant island vibes.

TRY: "Vaya Kon Tiki" is made with coconut rooibos tea-infused rums, cayenne coconut cream, ginger, cinnamon and tropical juices.

The Polynesian is located on 400 W 42nd Street.


6. St. Cloud Rooftop, Times Square

If you want to experience the fast-paced excitement of Times Square from afar, this place is great for you.

On top of the Knickerbocker Hotel, sits only about six stories above the heart of Times Square, so it's great for people watching.

TRY: The "Stranded in the Jungle," made with blanco tequila, lemon juice and Mandarine Napoleon Liqueur, feels like summer!

St. Cloud Rooftop is located at 6 Times Square.



7. The Private Park, Columbus Circle

Inside the heart of The Hudson Hotel's elevated lobby is the enchanting Private Park with an inspired assortment of garden furniture and an oversized watering can.

Outfitted with a glass roof, this 1,200-square-foot space is Hudson's own microcosm of Central Park.

TRY: The "Rare Fashioned" is a summer take on a traditional Old Fashioned with zesty lemon and blackberries.

Private Park is located at 358 W 58th Street.

----------
