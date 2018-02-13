NEW YORK (WABC) --Love is in the air! If you're looking for a sweet, yummy treat to send that special someone -- or just enjoy for yourself -- you've come to the right place.
We scoped out some of the best bakeries in New York City that are serving up and delivering delicious Valentine's Day treats for you to order, pick-up or send, and enjoy.
Milk & Cookies Bakery
Location: 19 Commerce Street
"Go big or go home" they said! Milk & Cookies Bakery in Brooklyn wants you to head over and grab these giant yummy ice cream sandwiches.
Looking for a gift idea? They also have custom gift baskets full of heart-shaped cookies.
The Smile NYC
Location: 26 Bond Street
What better way to say "I love you" than a heart-shaped cookie! Pick up this delicious signature dark chocolate sea salt cookie from The Smile on the Lower East Side!
Cafe Belle NYC
Location: 280 Mulberry St.
Create heart-shaped cookies with a special personal message at Cafe Belle in Lower Manhattan! They're serving up delicious authentic Italian pastries, cookies, and more!
Does your sweetheart love cheesecake? Grab their delicious custom-made cake with chocolate-covered strawberries on top!
Underwest Donuts
Locations: 638 W 47th Street & 2 Penn Plaza
Donuts galore! Underwest Donuts' two Midtwon locations are topping their artisanal cake donuts like Lemon Rose with sweatheart candies and heart-shaped sprinkles.
DO, Cookie Dough Confection
Location: 50 LaGuadia Place
I dough! DO in Greenwich Village is whipping up an extra-special edible cookie dough treat for Valentine's Day.
milk bar
Locations: Various
It won't be hard finding these truffles of love! Pick up these mini bites of heaven at the many milk bar locations all around the city!
Stax Ice Cream
Location: 279 Grand St.
Talk about love at first bite! The Stax Ice Cream Shop is serving up a special limited time V-Day treat to their Lower East Side customers.
Don't miss out on this sweet deal that pairs a French Vanilla cone with their signature Rose Gold ice cream, completed with a strawberry cheesecake on top!
Squish Marshmallows
Location:120 Saint Marks Place
Calling all marshmellow lovers: Head to Squish Marshmallows in Lower Manhattan! Sink you sweet tooth into this heart-shaped red velvet marshmallow sandwich, paired with dark chocolate and topped with a yummy heart-shaped graham cracker on top.
Insomnia Cookies
Locations: Various
Insomnia Cookies is going "red" this Valentine's Day! Their red velvet cookies and heart-shaped cookie cakes return just in time for Feburary 14th.
----------
