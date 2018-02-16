FOOD & DRINK

'95 Fusion Tea Room & Kitchen Bar' Debuts In Chinatown

Photo: Jimmy Z./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Chinese on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The fresh addition to Chinatown, called 95 Fusion Tea Room & Kitchen Bar, is located at 95 Chrystie St. (between Canal St & Hester St).

This new spot specializes in Chinese and American-style cuisine with options such as pork chop rice, bacon sandwiches, grilled chicken with tomato sauce spaghetti, and rib eye steak, according to the restaurant's website.

The menu is extensive and features breakfast items like congee (rice porridge) with minced pork and preserved egg, and Spam with instant noodle soup.

For lunch and dinner, expect to see dishes like chicken steak with baked rice, mixed rice with pork, chicken, egg, and sausage; and salmon teriyaki.

There's a selection of "munchies" on offer, too, such as curry fish balls, salt and pepper squid, and pan-fried dumplings. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The fresh arrival has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Jacky H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 6th, said: "I live around Chinatown of NYC for over 15 years and I always eat around. Tonight, I finally taste the kind of typical Cantonese food just as good as in China. The fish was so fresh and delicious."

Yelper Jimmy Z. added: "As most people who live in New York know, it is hard to find good beef baked rice in this city. The baked rice here was great. The rice was flavorful and there are a lot of different options."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. 95 Fusion Tea Room & Kitchen Bar is open daily from 7am-11pm.
