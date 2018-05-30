NEIGHBORHOOD TREATS

'Alice in Wonderland' pop up bar hides inside double-decker bus in Brooklyn

A new "Alice in Wonderland" pop up bar is hiding inside a vintage London double-decker bus parked in Brooklyn.

By Alex Meier
EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Celebrate your unbirthday at "The Mad Hatter's G&T Party," which just started throwing intimate two-hour "experiences" to ticketholders in East Williamsburg.

Each party, hosted by the "Mad Hatter" and friends, holds approximately 30 guests. Each character helps guests make four types of boozy "concoctions," including one that "magically" foams and another that changes in flavor with the help of a pill.

The party also serves British tea-time treats.

You must be 21 years old and purchase a $60 ticket to enter. And remember -- don't be late.

For tickets and information, click here.

