All about poke: Here are New York City's top 5 options

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top poke sources in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.
1. Sons Of Thunder
Photo: ROn l./Yelp
Topping the list is Sons of Thunder, a fast-casual eatery with food that's inspired by the flavors of Hawaii and Southern California. Located at 204 E. 38th St. (between Third Avenue and Tunnel Exit Street) in Murray Hill, it's the highest-rated poke spot in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 646 reviews on Yelp.
Sons of Thunder, which has another restaurant in the Financial District, offers customized poke bowls -- marinated raw fish over warm rice or greens with a side of tostada chips, and served with fresh greens, cucumbers, seaweed salad and tobiko.
Diners can choose between ahi tuna, salmon or octopus for the protein or from two vegetarian options -- tofu and golden beets, then top it all off with shrimp tempura, edamame and more.
2. Pokeworks
Photo: chris e./Yelp
Next up is Midtown West's Pokeworks, situated at 63 W. 37th St. (between Fifth and Sixth avenues). With four stars out of 1,611 reviews on Yelp, the poke place has proven to be a local favorite.
The chain has stores from coast to coast and just hired "Top Chef" alumnus Sheldon Simeon as a a chef-collaborator, per its website. Choose between pre-designed bowls like the Umami Classic (ahi tuna, green and sweet onion, hijiki seaweed, cucumber, sesame seeds and umami shoyu sauce) or make your own poke bowl, burrito or salad.
3. Red Poke
Photo: jasmine l./Yelp
Hell's Kitchen's Red Poke, located at 600 Ninth Ave. (between 42nd and 43rd streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Korean and Hawaiian spot 4.5 stars out of 380 reviews.
Signature bowls include the eponymous Red Poke (tuna, cucumber, red onion, red poke sauce, avocado, scallion, toasted seaweed, sesame seeds) and the Seoul, made with bulgogi beef, sesame aioli, scallion, sous vide egg, toasted seaweed and sesame seeds. (Find the full menu here.)
4. PokeWave
Photo: jessica z./Yelp
Over in Flushing, there's PokeWave, a much-loved go-to with 4.5 stars out of 295 Yelp reviews.
Yelper Diana Y. has high praise for the eatery, writing: "Their sauces are unique, homemade and their wave sauce is a family recipe they've created ... out of all the poke places I've been to, this is hands down the best!" Head over to 135-27 Roosevelt Ave. in Queens to see what all the fuss is about.
House poke options include the Wave (salmon, wave sauce, onion, cucumber, edamame, cilantro, masago and nori strips) and the wasabi mix, which contains salmon, tuna, wasabi aioli, jalapeno, cucumber, bell pepper, masago and sesame seeds. There's also a create-your-own option.
5. Poketeria
Photo: POKETERIA/Yelp
Last but not least, there's Poketeria, a Midtown East favorite with 4.5 stars out of 210 reviews.
Signature bowls include The Classic with tuna, green onion, sweet onion and seaweed in house shoyu or you can make your own poke bowl, burrito or salad. Stop by 3 E. 36th St. (between Fifth and Madison avenues) to hit up the Hawaiian spot the next time the urge strikes.