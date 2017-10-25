UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --Loco Coco is bringing island vibes to New York City.
The pops of color and unique taste of the super food smoothie bowls, smoothies and fresh juices are making this organic Upper East Side vegan store a hit.
CEO and co-founder of Loco Coco Max Alcobi highlighted two fruits Loco Coco offers on their menu: Dragon fruit and acai.
"These fruits are dense in phytonutrients (nutrients that come from plants), which are very beneficial to the human body," said Alcobi.
Alcobi takes pride in healthy eating and stellar presentation.
"We try and couple the health aspect and feeling really good about what you're eating with the pretty aspect of our food," said Alcobi.
Prices range from $8.99 for smoothies to $19 for a special pineapple bowl.
Not only does Loco Coco keep their food clean, but they are committed to sustainability. Everything they use is designed to be biodegradable and environmentally friendly.
Loco Coco is located at 835 Lexington Ave on the Upper East Side.