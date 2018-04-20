All up in your grill: 4 new NYC barbecue joints

Yoon Haeundae Galbi
8 W. 36th St. (between 5th and 6th avenues), Midtown
PHOTO: Yoon haeundae galbi/YELP
Located in the heart of Koreatown, Yoon Haeundae Galbi is a Korean barbecue spot and bar, a spin-off of another eatery in Busan, South Korea that was first established in 1964, says the company's website.
The new barbecue spot aims to offer authentic Korean flavors with a modern flair. On the menu, look for barbecue selections that include fresh or marinated short ribs (Haeundae cut) and sirloin bulgogi.
A selection of shared plates and additional entrees -- like beef tartare and mussel soup with grilled fish skewers -- is available as well. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp, Yoon Haeundae Galbi has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Jason M., who reviewed Yoon Haeundae Galbi on April 17th, wrote: "Hands down the best Korean barbecue in the city! Brought friends who were visiting from London and they immediately fell in love with Yoon Haeundae after the first bite."
Yelper Apple S. wrote: "This is by far the best restaurant I have been to in years. Excellent service, excellent staff, unpretentious environment, beautiful ambience, incomparable quality of meats. All-around great restaurant. "
Yoon Haeundae Galbi is open Monday-Wednesday from 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m., and Thursday-Saturday from 5:30 p.m.-midnight. (It's closed on Sunday.)
K-Town BBQ
2 West 32nd St. (between Broadway and 5th Ave.), Midtown
PHOTO: k k./YELP
K-Town BBQ is another new Korean barbecue spot, where diners can select raw marinated meats and fresh vegetables, then cook them at their table.
For meats, look for the marinated kalbi, bulgogi and sliced pork belly. Beef and pork combination platters are also available. For those who prefer sweetbreads, look for intestines and tripe.
Sides include classics like the Korean seafood pancake and japchae, sweet potato glass noodles.
K-Town BBQ's current rating of four stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yea Rin H. said: "Highly recommend the non-marinated and marinated kalbi! Everything was delicious. The service was quick and friendly."
Js P. noted: "A nice surprise to find this new place after learning that other restaurants had a 40-minute wait. You sit at round tables with the grill in the middle. The cuts of meat are delicious (kalbi and pork). You are treated to a hot mussel soup (almost like Korean clam soup), and a few side dishes."
K-Town BBQ is open Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m., and Sunday-Thursday from 5 p.m.-1 a.m.
Jax BBQ
496 9th Ave. (between 5th and 6th avenues), Hell's Kitchen
Photo: Selene S./Yelp
Over in Hell's Kitchen, Jax BBQ is the latest project from veteran restaurateur Nick Accardi (Tavola, Viceroy), who learned his pit mastering skills from Barbecue Hall of Famer Mike Mills, according to the restaurant's website.
On the menu, expect to see offerings such as Memphis-style spare ribs, beef brisket, Carolina pulled pork and fried catfish. Each barbecue entree also comes with a choice of sides like waffle-cut fries, baked beans, collard greens with smoked ham or Vermont cheddar mac and cheese.
Jax BBQ currently holds four stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Brian K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 2nd, said: "This place is fantastic! Great service and barbecue. Ask for Doug if you want the best service. This guy will make sure to take care of you with class and charm. Will definitely come back here."
Yelper Josh M. added: "Jax BBQ exceeded our expectations! The barbecue was phenomenal, but the cocktails and service by our bartender Nico are what will bring us back."
Jax BBQ is open daily from noon-4 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m.-1 a.m., and Sunday-Thursday from 5 p.m.-midnight.
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
1407 Broadway (between 38th and 39th streets), Midtown
Photo: tejune k./Yelp
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque is a spot to score old-fashioned barbecue and more.
According to its website, the barbecue at this new restaurant "is familiar and still unlike any barbecue you have ever had." By using quality ingredients, they approach their food the traditional way, "with plenty of wood and time."
On the menu, look for a variety of naturally-raised meats such as pulled pork, brisket, and the brontosaurus rib (an offering large enough to feed a dinosaur).
Classic barbecue sides are available as well, including burnt-end baked beans, cole slaw and sweet potato casserole. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque's current rating of 3.5 stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Michael L., who reviewed Mighty Quinn's Barbeque on March 23rd, wrote: "Came here with my buddy and his girlfriend. As it was a celebration for me, I naturally went overboard and ordered a half rack of ribs, pound of burnt ends, and half of pound of pulled pork, side of sweet potato and mac 'n' cheese, with a growler to wash it down. The ribs were delicious, and I don't need to describe them any further."
Yelper Dave L. wrote: "The ribs are perfectly cooked and fall off the bone with just the right consistency. Great barbecue sauce to pour over your ribs as you desire. The chili is real meaty and a little spicy for you spicy lovers."
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque is open weekdays from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and weekends from noon-9 p.m.