American Eats: 4 New Spots In New York To Try

Blvd Diner
43-11 Queens Blvd., Sunnyside
Photo: Tom N./Yelp
Head out to Queens for Blvd Diner, which recently opened in the space that previously housed Foxy's Diner. The new diner specializes in classic American fare.
On the extensive menu, look for crab cake eggs Benedict, fish and chips, and a duck burger with melted Gouda cheese and chipotle mayo. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
Blvd Diner's current rating of 4.5 stars out of seven reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Gus S., who was one of the first users to visit Blvd Diner on March 22nd, wrote, "Such a wonderful addition to the neighborhood. Everyone from the owners to the stuff are extremely friendly and always looking for the best for their customers."
Yelper Ryan B. wrote, "The service was good and our food came out very fast. One place they could improve is hiring another waiter. The one waiter working the whole place was very busy and it took a long time to get the check. Overall we really liked this spot!"
The Ainsworth - FiDi
121 Fulton St., Lower Manhattan
Photo: The Ainsworth - FiDi/Yelp
The Ainsworth recently debuted a new location in FiDi, in a space that was previously home to 121 Fulton. The local chain, which specializes in modern American fare and signature cocktails, has multiple locations across New York and in Kansas City.
While the menu for the FiDi location is not yet available, take a look at the menus from the other locations for an idea of what to expect. Offerings include a mac 'n' cheese burger with a panko-crusted mac 'n' cheese patty, coffee-rubbed fish tacos with pineapple pico de gallo and avocado puree, and an apple poppy salad with goat cheese and roasted pecans.
With a 3.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp, The Ainsworth - FiDi is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Stacie W., who reviewed The Ainsworth - FiDi on March 21st, wrote, "This is a great bar! We stopped in after walking the Brooklyn Bridge, so we needed to warm up. The place is brand new, I mean you could still smell the fresh lumber that decorates the place."
The Ainsworth - FiDi is open Monday-Wednesday from 11am-midnight, Thursday and Friday from 11am-2am, Saturday from 10:30am-2am, and Sunday from 10:30am-10pm.
Logan's Run
375 5th Ave., Park Slope
Photo: Logan's Run/Yelp
Taking its inspiration from classic films, Logan's Run specializes in American and Mexican fare.
The neighborhood bar offers a wide selection of casual eats, beers and signature cocktails. For music lovers, there's also a jukebox and live music.
Yelp users are excited about Logan's Run, which currently holds five stars out of one reviews on the site.
Yelper Christine M., who reviewed Logan's Run on February 25th, wrote, "Went here on a Saturday for drinks and it was a great new addition to the neighborhood. I had a cocktail that was on par with any cocktail joint I've been to. We had quesadilla and the nachos and it was so delicious--way exceeding my expectation of bar food."
Logan's Run is open daily from 3pm-4am.
Friedman's
228 W. 47th St., Theater District
Photo: Shannon M./Yelp
Located inside the Hotel Edison, Friedman's specializes in gluten-free American fare all day. The family-owned eatery also has multiple locations across New York.
On the menu, look for options like the pastrami hash with sunny-side eggs over whole wheat toast; a lamb burger with cucumber yogurt, feta and mint; and fried chicken and cheddar waffle with habanero honey. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
Yelp users are generally positive about Friedman's, which currently holds four stars out of 84 reviews on the site.
Rebecca C. said, "Love this spot. Came here twice when I was staying at the Marriott Marquis around the corner. I used to go to Friedman's near Chinatown and this place reminds me of it. (Different ambience, but still great food.)"
Yelper Shari C. wrote, "This is a great spot to grab brunch, especially if you plan on seeing a matinee Broadway show. We came without reservations on a Sunday. We actually called ahead a few days before; however, we were informed that they only take reservations for large parties. The wait overall wasn't too bad."
Friedman's is open Tuesday-Saturday from 7am-11pm and Sunday, and Monday from 7am-10pm.