NEW YORK (WABC) --Amy Freeze's holiday recipe is Green Eggnog. See the recipe below.
Ingredients
- Handful of ice
- 1 1/4 cup plain almond milk
- 2 frozen bananas, peeled, and sliced
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 fig, soaked for 10 minutes
- Dash of ground clove
- Vanilla from 1/2 vanilla bean, or use 1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract (alcohol-free recommended).
-dash of sea salt
- 1/2 cup spinach
Directions
Blend all the ingredients together.
Sprinkle a little cinnamon on top.
Enjoy!
