Amy Freeze's fresh 'Momma's Salsa' recipe for Mother's Day



Amy Freeze's mom and all four of her sisters (whom are all mothers themselves) make this homemade salsa. It's a big favorite for family picnics and of course, TACO TUESDAYS!

Amy shares her family's fresh, zesty salsa recipe. Two of Amy's kids help Amy prep and blend this delicious summer appetizer for Mother's day. See the recipe below.

Ingredients:
Onion
Jalapeno
Cilantro
Fresh garlic
Fresh tomatoes
Fresh lime
1 can diced tomatoes
1 can of dice tomatoes with green chilies
(Secret ingredient: Honey)

Directions:
1. Chop an onion, 1 jalapeno (take out seeds - or not, they add heat to the taste) and chop 3-4 cloves of fresh garlic. Chop all these into tiny bits!
2. Add in a can of dice tomatoes and 1 can of dice tomatoes with chilies. 2 fresh tomatoes.
3. Add in cup of cilantro leaves, add in fresh squeezed lime to taste. Another tip, if it tastes too hot you can add a bit of honey for the kiddos.
4. Blend everything in a food processor for about 30 seconds or less - it's all about deciding which consistency you like... chunky or smooth... do not overdo it in the processor!

Double the recipe for more!

Click here for more holiday recipes from the Eyewitness News team!
