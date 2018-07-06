Asian fusion spot Omakasa opens its doors in Nolita

A new Asian fusion restaurant has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 56 Spring St. in Nolita, the fresh arrival is called Omakasa. This is the second location for the casual eatery, with the original in Midtown.
The beef- and dairy-free spot specializes in Asian cuisine from multiple regions, with gluten-free, vegan and kosher options, the company explains on its website.
Menu offerings include noodle dishes like whole-wheat ramen with turmeric egg, tofu and lily mushroom; and beef(less) udon with shaved bonito and black dashi. Entrees range from bao buns with koji chicken to smoked mackeral tom yum.
Rounding out the menu you'll find signature cocktails like the Green Dragon with serrano pepper-infused sake, yuzu juice, soda and dill. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Omakasa has gotten a good response.
Jamey A., who reviewed the restaurant on June 30, wrote, "They sell an impossible beef bao that is amazing. They also have a ton of sakes. A great addition to the area. Sleek, sexy vibe to the spot, with great tunes."
"Great atmosphere, with a nice variety of music," added Yelper Kim H. "The service was genuinely nice, but the food was a big surprise! I have to say this place makes eating clean a delight!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Omakasa is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
