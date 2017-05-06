FOOD & DRINK

Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles, French toast recalled

A New Jersey-based food company is recalling Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast because they might be contaminated with Listeria.

Pinnacle Foods Inc. said Friday the safety of its customers is its top priority and no illnesses have been reported. It says it initiated the recall when testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and people with weakened immune systems. Healthy people can suffer fevers and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriages and stillbirths.

Pinnacle Foods says it's working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the recall, which applies only to frozen products with "Best By" dates, not dry mixes or syrups.

Distributors and retailers are being notified so they can remove products from U.S. and Mexican store shelves.

For more information on the recall, click here.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
Related Topics:
foodrecalllisteriau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Pass the chips! Doctors say guacamole is good for you
Eats: Tacos inside Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Company creates world's first caffeinated bagel
Brooklyn cafe says Starbucks stole its unicorn drink
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Funeral Saturday for 4 Queens fire victims
Man arrested after woman punched, has purse stolen in Harlem
It's Derby Day! At the Kentucky Derby, it's anyone's race
New excerpts from Aaron Hernandez suicide note in report
Prosecutors drop rape charges against immigrant HS students
Fired cop turns himself in after arrest warrant issued
Man wanted in MTA worker's fatal shooting found dead after standoff
Show More
Several firefighters injured after firetruck collides with NJ Transit train
Flash flooding turns roads into rivers, stifles transit
Mayor considering crackdown on owners who don't pick up after dogs
Ronald McDonald statue swiped from NJ McDonald's has been found
FBI: Man wanted to blow up pressure cooker bomb in NYC
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
More Photos