Inside 'the world's first avocado bar'

By Dave Alter & Jamie Nguyen
INDUSTRY CITY, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Brooklyn just welcomed "the world's first avocado bar." The title is self-proclaimed at Avocaderia, where as you guessed it, the avocado is the signature ingredient.

Why avocados? Francesco Braschetti co-founder of Avocaderia says that everyone loves avocados. They taste amazing and they're healthy. He also says they're a great option for a daily meal.

From toasts, salads, bowls, to smoothies you can expect the avocado to be the main attraction. It's served up with an international flair as well.

Avocaderia is located at the Industry City Food Hall, that's 254 36th St.
Sunset Park
