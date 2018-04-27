FOOD & DRINK

'Awesomeness in a sandwich:' Bleecker Street Luncheonette debuts in the West Village

Photo: Isaac K./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new American and Middle Eastern all-day eatery has opened its doors in the West Village. Called Bleecker Street Luncheonette, the new addition is located at 270 Bleecker St. (between Cornelia and Morton streets).

French-trained chef Joseph Pace is serving an all-day menu of American comfort food with Middle Eastern and European influences. Much of it is meatless, like the poached egg lentil bowl and the avocado beignets, but not all: sandwiches include fried chicken with spicy honey, while mains include a leg of lamb with kofta seasonings.

The eatery also offers craft beers, wine and cocktails to pair with your meal.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has already made a good impression.

Isaac K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 14, said, "Awesomeness in a sandwich. Finger lickin' good food in the heart of the Village. This is my new 'go-to' place."

Yelper Franny A. added, "My bowl came with broccoli and I subbed shiitakes for risotto. Small in size, but large in flavor and salmon was super crisp and flavored. The server was super nice and I love the low-key vibe on a pretty Village corner."

Head on over to check it out: Bleecker Street Luncheonette is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
