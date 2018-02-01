'Baba' Brings Mediterranean Fare To Chelsea

A new Mediterranean spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Baba, the new arrival is located at 353 W. 14th St. (between Hudson St. & 14 St.) in Chelsea.
This newcomer--located inside the Gansevoort Market food hall--features healthy, customizable Mediterranean fare with ingredients "carefully sourced from farmers we trust," according to a statement on the restaurant's website. "All of menu items are natural, healthy, delicious and gluten-free friendly."
Expect to see a build-your-own-plate concept where customers start by choosing a protein such as falafel, grilled chicken, beef meatballs or baked salmon in grape leaves. Next, you can add in a base like basmati rice with fruit and nuts, greens or quinoa; add spreads like hummus or spicy walnut pepper; toss in mezzes such as roasted cauliflower and grilled eggplant, and finish it off with tahini or roasted jalapenos.
Signature bowls and sandwiches are on the menu, too. (You can check out all that's on offer here.)
Baba has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Mike C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 5th, said: "The Gansevoort Market finally just keeps getting better and better, now with a great new fast-casual Mediterranean spot. It's similar to the formula we're all used to (pick a base, protein, toppings, etc.)."
Yelper JacksonLee K. added: "Love this new spot! It was so delicious and healthy. They have many options and you can pick your own choices and make your own! Will definitely be back again and try other choices!"
And Sacha D. said: "If you're looking for a delicious, hearty, and healthy lunch, and Baba is the new entry at Gansevoort Market. Mediterranean delicious bowls that you can either custom make or pick from their suggested signature bowls."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Baba is open daily from 11am-8pm.
