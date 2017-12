'Bar263nyc' Opens Its Doors In Kips Bay

There's a brand-new bar in town. Located at 203 East 26th St. (between 2nd & 3rd Ave.) in Kips Bay, the new arrival is called Bar263nyc This small, intimate cocktail bar features big-screen TVs, two seasonal craft beers on tap, and "top-of-the-line" wines and liquors. The owners promise "exquisite service," and it can also be rented out for private parties.With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has already made a good impression.Marisa P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 30th, said: "Great bar, great staff, and and really cool ambiance. Awesome spot to catch a game with a more mature crowd, considering the neighborhood. Really happy this spot opened!"Yelper Shanah W. added : "Perfect little hideaway! Intimate sports bar on the east side. Unobstructed views of the big screen TVs, great beer selection and lovely ladies behind the bar. Great place to catch a game."And Ryan H. said : "Perfect hideaway spot. Intimate space and environment. Great spot to catch a game. Extremely friendly hostesses! The owners are super cool and welcoming."Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Bar263nyc is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4pm-2am, and weekends from noon-2am. (It's closed on Tuesday.)