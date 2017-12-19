'Bar263nyc' Opens Its Doors In Kips Bay

There's a brand-new bar in town. Located at 203 East 26th St. (between 2nd & 3rd Ave.) in Kips Bay, the new arrival is called Bar263nyc.
This small, intimate cocktail bar features big-screen TVs, two seasonal craft beers on tap, and "top-of-the-line" wines and liquors. The owners promise "exquisite service," and it can also be rented out for private parties.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has already made a good impression.
Marisa P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 30th, said: "Great bar, great staff, and and really cool ambiance. Awesome spot to catch a game with a more mature crowd, considering the neighborhood. Really happy this spot opened!"
Yelper Shanah W. added: "Perfect little hideaway! Intimate sports bar on the east side. Unobstructed views of the big screen TVs, great beer selection and lovely ladies behind the bar. Great place to catch a game."
And Ryan H. said: "Perfect hideaway spot. Intimate space and environment. Great spot to catch a game. Extremely friendly hostesses! The owners are super cool and welcoming."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Bar263nyc is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4pm-2am, and weekends from noon-2am. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
