Beat the heat with sweet frozen treats at 4 new shops in New York City

Carvel
69-21 Grand Ave., Maspeth
Photo: Carvel/Yelp
Carvel is a Farmington, Conn.-based chain of ice cream shops specializing in soft serve ice cream and ice cream cakes. The location at 69-21 Grand Ave. in Maspeth joins over a dozen in the New York City area.
In addition to classic soft serve cones, Carvel offers sundaes with whipped cream, a maraschino cherry and a choice of one other topping, such as strawberries, cookie dough or pecans. It also has regular specials, like buy-one-get-one Wednesdays, and will prepare custom ice cream cakes for special occasions.
With just one review on Yelp, giving it a five-star rating, it's still early days for the new Carvel outpost.
Yelper Tom T., who reviewed Carvel on May 4, simply wrote, "New Carvel on Grand Ave., near the Q58/59 stop. Great customer service and very friendly."
Carvel is open from 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily.
Ben & Jerry's
24 St. Marks Place, East Village
Photo: Nick C./Yelp
Ben & Jerry's is a popular national chain for ice cream and non-dairy frozen treats. The new East Village location offers ice cream by the pint or scoop, does catering for events and will create customizable ice cream cakes to order.
The Chocolate Shake It, composed of chocolate malt milkshake ice cream with chocolate cookie-covered fudge truffles and marshmallow swirls, and the non-dairy Cinnamon Buns (a cinnamon ice cream with cinnamon bun dough and a cinnamon streusel swirl) are among the new flavors for 2018.
The current Yelp rating of four stars out of eight reviews indicates the new scoop shop is off to a strong start.
Yelper Millie R., who reviewed Ben & Jerry's on April 30, wrote, "You can sample before you commit, which is great because it is about $6.50 for the smallest size."
"Came by to try their nondairy vegan flavors (per their Facebook event) and wasn't surprised to see a line," Hui L. said of one of Ben & Jerry's frequent promotions. "I got to sample two (Cherry Garcia and Chunky Monkey) before deciding on Caramel Almond Brittle (really good flavor; kind of reminded me of Haagen-Dazs' Trio Layers)."
Ben & Jerry's is open from noon-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
NYC Health Bar
1319 Second Ave., Upper East Side
Photo: NYC Health Bar/Yelp
Over on the Upper East Side, NYC Health Bar is a health food shop serving up juice, smoothies, acai bowls and frozen yogurt. Located at 1319 Second Ave., it allows patrons to customize their own bowls and smoothies or choose from a wide range of preselected options.
Among the acai choices, the Tropical Wonder stands out for being created in a fresh pineapple. It includes organic acai, coconut milk, mango, pineapple, banana, strawberry and granola.
For frozen treats, diners can customize a cup or cone of vanilla or chocolate frozen yogurt by choosing from over two dozen toppings, ranging from goji berries to chia seeds to carob chips. (You can check out the full frozen yogurt menu here.)
With a current rating of five stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, NYC Health Bar is scooping up rave reviews.
"Fro-yo is a must! Free Wi-Fi so come, sit down and relax and enjoy!" said Yelper Karen R.
And Yelper Todd S. added, "It is kept immaculately clean. Staff was professional, friendly, courteous and helpful. The menu is really diverse, creative and so many good choices."
NYC Health Bar is open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Bonsai Kakigori
265 Canal St., Nolita
Photo: Linda C./Yelp
Bonsai Kakigori is a shaved ice shop located in the Canal Street Market's food mall at 265 Canal St (between Cortlandt Alley and Lafayette Street). The shop serves up kakigori (traditional Japanese shaved ice) carved by a specialty machine from a solid block of ice and then flavored with syrups and toppings, as we previously reported.
Originally intended as a temporary occupant of Canal Street Market, the project of Theo Friedman and Gaston Becherano has extended its stay for at least a few more months. You can also find Bonsai Kakigori outdoors at Brooklyn's Smorgasburg food market on weekends.
The menu features a rotating selection of seasonal ingredients, and choices currently include the Matcha Mountain, the Coconut Lime Crunch and the Rhubarb Cobbler. (You can check out a list of flavors here.)
Yelp reviewers are excited about Bonsai Kakigori, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 60 reviews on the site.
Stacy P., who reviewed Bonsai Kakigori on May 28, wrote, "Matcha Mountain. Get it. Delicious earthy matcha flavor and the creamy yuzu is perfect and subtle. Puffed rice on top adds texture and complements the shaved ice flavor.
"It's different from traditional shaved ice with the syrup and condensed milk. This place has whipped cream made special for each flavor, as well as special toppings," Al L. noted. "It's a great introduction to chilled desserts beyond the familiar ice cream."
Bonsai Kakigori is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.