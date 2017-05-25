FOOD & DRINK

Beloved diner in Paterson, New Jersey to close after 70 years

Anthony Johnson has the story of a landmark diner closing after 70 years.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
A slice of Americana in New Jersey is shutting its doors for good.

A beloved diner, serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner for more than 70 years, will close down at the end of the month.

It's a fond farewell to a place where memories have been made for generations.

Tom Lignal brought his girlfriend Cynthia to the place where he and his mom ate on many mornings.

"It was always a very similar breakfast but I always got rye toast with chocolate milk," he said. "Whatever it was it always changed but those two things, even to today I kept it."

The Egg Platter Diner first opened its doors in 1947 and has been a staple in Paterson shared between father and son.

"It was a place that I could bring my kids for breakfast and a good breakfast," said customer John Gorny.

"He used to put me in the seat that I'm sitting in right now, physically pick me up and put me here," said his son Ryan. "So I've been coming here, I'm 28. About 28 years."

The Egg Platter specialty is of course eggs, 21 varieties according to a sign outside the old-fashioned corner looking diner.

The owner's family took over the diner 40 years ago, but to him The Egg Platter is one big family.

"We maintain a simple breakfast, lunch-oriented menu for many, many years, and that's what customers enjoyed," said owner Spiro Dermatis.

It's all about serving hungry customers when they walk in, and watching them walk out happy.

Those cherished memories..the conversations, the connections that customers will miss most.

"It's sad, it's the end of an era, it's sad to me," said customer Robin Crapella.
