Wisconsin man eats 30,000th Big Mac, nearly 1 a day since 1972

A Wisconsin man ate his 30,000th Big Mac.

FOND DU LAC, Wisconsin --
A retired Wisconsin prison guard has eaten his 30,000th Big Mac, nearly 46 years after eating his first.

WBAY-TV reports that 64-year-old Don Gorske of Fond du Lac recorded the milestone at a local McDonald's on Friday.

Gorske says he's eaten at least one Big Mac almost every day since May 17, 1972. He has kept most of the boxes or receipts or has made specific notes in calendars that he's kept.

Guinness World Records has recognized Gorske for the most Big Macs consumed since 2016, when his tally was 28,788.

Gorske says he's eaten so many because he just loves hamburgers.

He says his cholesterol and blood pressure are normal.
