'Blvd Diner' Opens In Former 'Foxy's Diner' Space In Sunnyside

Craving classic American comfort food? A new diner--in the space formerly occupied by Foxy's Diner--has you covered in Queens. Located at 43-11 Queens Blvd. in the Sunnyside neighborhood, the new addition is called Blvd Diner "It's like a coffee shop," owner Kostas "Gus" Pavlakos tells the Sunnyside Post , with staples that include breakfast platters and an array of sandwiches, salads and entrees.The menu stretches for pages, with standouts like the "Blvd Frittata" with artichokes, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and Swiss cheese; fried chicken and waffles; and the "Black and Bleu," a cajun-spiced burger topped with blue cheese and grilled onions. (Full menu is available here .)With a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.Casina M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 1st, said, "My family and I stopped in on a whim and really enjoyed our meals. The restaurant was very clean, the service was quick and pleasant, and the prices were reasonable. I can't wait to try more of the menu!"Yelper Tom N. added , "A great new addition to the neighborhood, and a cut above most diners. It just opened in the space occupied by Foxy's Diner until a few months ago. The menu is as broad as the standard diner menu, but with several creative additions, including a Full Irish Breakfast and some delicious-sounding salads. Service was earnest, friendly and competent. The place is bright, clean and welcoming."Blvd Diner is now open at 43-11 Queens Blvd., so head on over to check it out.