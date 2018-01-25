FOOD & DRINK

'Bonchon' Brings Korean Fried Chicken To Chelsea

A new Korean and Asian fusion spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Chelsea, called Bonchon, is located at 267 W. 23rd St. (between 7th Ave. & 8th Ave.).

This newcomer--which has locations through the United States, Asia, and the Middle East--specializes in Korean fried chicken as well as Korean and Asian-inspired fusion dishes like tacos, buns, and sides.

On the menu, look for the signature fried chicken drenched with a choice of spicy or soy garlic sauce, bulgogi Korean tacos topped with buttermilk ranch, spicy mayo and red onions; bibimbap with tofu, spicy chicken, bulgogi, or seafood; and Japanese-style takoyaki--fried octopus dumplings drizzled with Japanese mayo, katsu sauce and sprinkled with bonito flakes. (Check out the full menu here.)

With just two reviews on Yelp thus far, Bonchon currently has a five-star rating.

Mark S., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 16th, said: "Been waiting for this Chelsea location to open and it did not disappoint! Attentive service from Molly tonight and the food (KFC and Kimchi Bacon Fried Rice and Korean Tacos) came out fresh and hot."

Head on over to check it out: Bonchon is open Monday-Thursday from 11:30am-11pm and Friday, and Saturday from 11:30am-midnight. (It's closed on Sunday.)
