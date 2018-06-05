FOOD & DRINK

Bookery brings coffee, pastries and more to Sunset Park

Photo: Bookery/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving coffee, tea and freshly baked pastries? You're in luck: a new coffee shop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 462 36th St., the fresh arrival to Sunset Park is called Bookery.

The coffee shop offers espresso drinks, lattes, iced coffee, smoothies and a variety of teas (Earl Grey, green, chamomile and mint). Hungry? The menu features oatmeal, salads, a sandwich on a panini roll or baguette and treats like brownies, cookies and muffins. Gluten-free, vegan and protein-rich options are also available.

The Brooklyn business has made a good impression thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Terrance P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the spot on May 30, said, "Not only do they have good coffee, the food was really good too. I tried the brownies, blueberry muffins and the bagels with cheese, and I can't help but love it. Prices are from cheap to mid-range."

Yelper Kate M. added, "I ordered two large iced skim lattes and two bagels. The bagels were plain without cream cheese or butter. Totaled to $17.00. The coffee was great, but $17.00 was a bit much."

Head on over to check it out: Bookery is open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News