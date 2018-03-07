'Boru Boru' Brings Kosher Ramen To The Upper West Side

FOOD & DRINK

Craving ramen? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 774 Amsterdam Ave. (between 98th St. & 97th St.) in the Upper West Side, the new arrival is called Boru Boru.

This newcomer--located in the former Joons Westside Fish Market space, which closed last fall--is the city's first ramen eatery that's also certified kosher, according to the restaurant's website.

While most Japanese-style ramen broths are made with a pork base or seafood, Boru Boru has swapped out those ingredients for chicken and soy sauce, miso and tomato or garlic for its soups.

The restaurant also bills itself as pan-Asian; diners can expect to see a variety of fusion-inspired dishes, like bao buns with pulled pastrami and char siu glaze, Korean fried chicken wings and vegetable gyoza.

If you're going the noodle route, look for variations like the "Tokyo Shoyu" in a chicken and soy sauce base with pickled lotus root, pastrami ramen in a white miso broth with Napa cabbage, and "The Manchurian" with silken tofu, crispy cauliflower and crushed peanuts.

There's a selection of bowls on offer as well. Look for options like the oxtail fried rice with bok choy and egg or the Cantonese chicken with five spice and Chinese greens. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Boru Boru has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Kosher E., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 20th, said: "Finally, a kosher restaurant that does it right. If you're a foodie, this is the place for you; if you're a casual, go complain about the lack of ever-present sushi elsewhere."

And Judy S. said: "My friend and I went to Boru Boru for the first time the other night and I was beyond impressed. We started with the karaage chicken, probably the best fried chicken I have ever had!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Boru Boru is open Sunday-Thursday from 5pm-11pm. (It's closed on Friday and Saturday.)
