Meet the braspberry, a blueberry-stuffed raspberry

Months after Justin Timberlake shared his love for blueberry-stuffed raspberries on Instagram, Driscoll's is making them a reality.

Danny Clemens
Have you ever noticed that a blueberry can fit perfectly inside a raspberry? If so, you're not alone, and the berry-stuffed berry idea is apparently so appealing that one major company is about to start mass producing them.

Meet braspberries, blueberry-stuffed raspberries, the newest product announced by California berry giant Dirscoll's. The company posted a photo on social media earlier this week showing a package of braspberries, teasing that the "out-of-this-world flavor combination" will soon be available in stores.


According to the packaging, the braspberries are not only picked by hand but also stuffed by hand.

Braspberries were thrust into the spotlight late last year when singer Justin Timberlake posted a video of his creation to Instagram.

"Is it a coincidence that the blueberry fits inside the raspberry perfectly? I think not," Timberlake said as he assembled his own braspberry on Dec. 5.


Driscoll's tagged Timberlake in their product announcement, telling him to "be on the lookout in a grocery store near you."

It's not immediately clear when braspberries will be available for purchase or where they will be sold. Driscoll's has not yet responded to a request for comment.
