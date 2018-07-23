FOOD & DRINK

Brooklyn's Kings Co Imperial opens new Chinese restaurant in Manhattan

Photo: Mike C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Chinese spot has you covered. The fresh arrival to the Lower East Side, called Kings Co Imperial, is located at 168 1/2 Delancey St. The restaurant started in Brooklyn (that's Kings County, hence the name), but now has extended its reach with an outpost in Manhattan.

It's brought over such dim sum menu items as the wok-seared long dumpling (Berkshire pork, garlic stems, black vinegar) and sesame shrimp toast. Noodle dishes like dan dan mian (preserved mustard stem, Sichuan pepper, chile oil, minced pork and peanuts) are on offer, as are stir-fries like the Sacha beef with Chinese broccoli and spring rolls stuffed with shrimp, squid, scallops and cilantro.

Kings Co Imperial has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Pat A., who reviewed the new spot on July 7, wrote, "We had delicious noodles and mapu tofu dishes, with just enough spice, fresh cooked-just-right ingredients. We ordered their strange and interesting cocktails. Reasonable price, variety of vintage music not too loud."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Kings Co Imperial is open from 5:30-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5:30 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News