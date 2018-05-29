FOOD & DRINK

Canadian chain Hero Certified Burgers arrives on Upper East Side

Photo: Anthony O./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hero Certified Burgers, a Toronto-based burger chain with dozens of Canadian locations, has opened its doors on the Upper East Side. The quick-service eatery at 453 E. 78th St. says it serves up "real, wholesome food raised in a sustainable fashion," including naturally raised beef.

This isn't the chain's first attempt at a southward expansion: A Buffalo outpost debuted in 2015, only to close about 18 months later, WKBW reports.

At the new U.S. eatery, look for specialty burgers like the Heavy Hitter with two Angus beef patties, two slices of cheddar, sweet relish, tomatoes and red onion, or the Wild Alaskan Salmon Supreme with mango sauce, relish mixed with salsa, and roasted red peppers. Turkey, veggie and chicken sandwiches are also available. Round out your meal with sides such as poutine, tempura zucchini and sweet potato fries.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp so far, Hero Certified Burgers has already made a good impression.

Ravind K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 16, said, "I've had at this point nearly all the beef options on the menu, with the exception of the lobster burger. I've eaten at Burger Fi, Shake Shack, Burger One, and all the rest. The folks at Hero are solid competition for a well-priced, well-tasting burger."

And Jacob G. added, "Incredible burger, wonderful atmosphere, friendly staff, great selection and good value. Really a lovely experience, I'll be back many times!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Hero Certified Burgers is open daily from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
