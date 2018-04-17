Check out 4 new NYC spots for Asian eats: Sichuan, Vietnamese & Thai

Pho 60
1001 60th St. (at 10th Avenue), Borough Park
Bun rieu. | Photo: Honest R./Yelp
New Vietnamese spot Pho 60 recently debuted behind the open-air Circus Fruits market, in the space previously occupied by Su's Cafe.
The eatery brings nature indoors with bamboo rods, grass-green accents and dark woods. The menu offers Vietnamese mainstays like pho (with beef, chicken or pork) and banh mi sandwiches, plus beef jerky papaya salad and several vermicelli and angel hair pasta dishes. Desserts include caramel egg custard, tapioca pie and banana cake topped with ice cream.
Yelp users are generally positive about Pho 60, which currently holds four stars out of 27 reviews on the site.
Yelper Gaby O., who reviewed Pho 60 on April 6, wrote, "So excited to see a new Vietnamese place! The space is clean, comfortable and modern. Didn't wait long for our food. Would love to come back and try their other items as their menu has tons of choices."
Amy L. said, "Great food! Loved the beef cubes and the sweet and sour pineapple and salmon fish soup. Beautiful decorations for a new restaurant."
Pho 60 is open Thursday-Tuesday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (It's closed on Wednesday.)
Grain House
929 Amsterdam Ave. (between 105th and 106th streets), Upper West Side
Photo: Yihan L./Yelp
Grain House has opened its third location in New York, specializing in spicy Sichuan cuisine. The new Upper West Side outpost, just blocks south of Columbia University, is smaller than the original in Queens but shares much of the menu.
Owner Beichen Hu tells Eater New York that the popularity of his first location -- primarily with students and fellow immigrants from mainland China -- inspired him to keep expanding the concept. The wide-ranging menu features burning noodles, double-cooked pork, dumplings and spicy hot pot. There's also a small selection of appetizers and desserts -- notably, the ox tongue and tripe in hot sauce and the red bean taro ball -- and an assortment of bubble teas. (Full menu on Grain House's website.)
Grain House's current rating of 3.5 stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Tulsa H., who reviewed Grain House on April 2, wrote, "Food is so good. The place is tiny, however, making it a bit awkward for those waiting outside."
And Serene N. added, "An Upper West Side relative of Sichuan restaurants located on the Island in Uniondale and Little Neck, Grain House is a welcome addition to the neighborhood."
Grain House is open Monday-Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
Lamoon
8140 Broadway, Elmhurst
Photo: Lamoon/Yelp
Head over to Queens and stop by Lamoon, a colorful new restaurant specializing in cuisine from northern Thailand. Housed in a cozy space with vibrant graffiti art on the walls, Lamoon is helmed by chef Arada Moonroj, who came to the United States in 2008.
Moonroj's secret recipes come from personal inspiration and "wisdom from her grandparents," Lamoon explains on its website. On the menu, look for northern Thai dishes such as ground pork with chili paste, lemongrass and cilantro; fried lemongrass chicken wings; and glass noodles with masala curry and veggies. Adventurous diners can try the steamed, marinated pork brain with shrimp paste and herbs.
Yelp users are excited about Lamoon, which currently holds five stars out of 21 reviews on the site.
Yelper KS., who reviewed Lamoon on April 16, wrote, "Authentic northern Thai fare. Interesting interiors -- almost like a beachfront cafe! No regular Americanized Thai fares like basil fried rice or pad thai, but great alternatives. Unique selections, if you like Thai food and are ready to experience a new take on it."
And Reanee D. said, "This restaurant is awesome. I came here for lunch and the portions are good and the taste is great."
Lamoon is open daily from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
Sichuan Manor
258 W. 44th St. (near Eighth Avenue), Midtown
Photo: Sichuan Manor/Yelp
Sichuan Manor, a fresh addition to the Theater District, is serving elevated Sichuan-style cuisine and dim sum in the former location of Sammy's House of BBQ.
The menu features a variety of spicy mainstays, including boiled fish in chili oil or sour vegetables, dishes like beef or chicken noodle soup, mapo tofu and shrimp and chive dumplings. (See the full menu here.)
Yelp users are generally positive about Sichuan Manor, which currently holds four stars out of 43 reviews on the site.
Yelper Christae M., who reviewed Sichuan Manor on March 23, wrote, "The food was traditional and absolutely wonderful! If you love spicy food this is your spot! What really made my experience above and beyond excellent was the waiter and his amazing customer service."
And Wee L. added, "The place is comfortable and both the service and food are excellent. If you are a fan of spicy food, this place is definitely worth a try after a show."
Sichuan Manor is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m., and Sunday from noon-10 p.m.