FOOD & DRINK

Cheesy new restaurant opens in NYC: a Cheetos pop-up cafe

EMBED </>More Videos

Lori Stokes has more on the Cheetos pop-up restaurant opening in TriBeCa.

TRIBECA, Manhattan --
Gourmet fun or just plain cheesy?

A three-day pop-up restaurant devoted to Cheetos, yes Cheetos, opened in Manhattan on Tuesday, with every table already booked with diners ready to pay between $8 and $22 for such creations as Cheetos meatballs, Cheetos crusted fried pickles, Cheetos tacos, Mac n' Cheetos and even Cheetos cheesecake.

"I worked hard to incorporate Cheetos into every dish and not just say, 'Oh here's a dish with a sprinkle of Cheetos on top,'" said spiky-haired celebrity chef Anne Burrell, who was given the task of coming up with the menu for The Spotted Cheetah. "I really tried to think about the flavor of each Cheeto and what would pair really well with it."

But the question seemingly on everyone's orange-coated lips is: Why?

Makers of the popular puffed cornmeal snack say the pop-up was the deliciously shrewd result of whimsy and marketing after executives noticed Cheetos fans posting their own recipes incorporating the crunchy treat on social media.

"So we thought it was a great trend to try to capitalize on and bring to life an idea, a concept like this really that spoke to how you could use Cheetos in such a variety of different ways," said Ryan Matiyow, a marketing manager for Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo. He said the 300 reservations available for the eatery's three nights sold out within six hours.

Burrell, host of Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America" and other programs, showed off some of her dishes as her staff scrambled to prepare the food and set places in a dining room decorated with swaths of orange fabric and images of brand mascot Chester the Cheetah.

Crumbled Cheetos are part of the breading on chicken Milanese and fried green tomatoes. A garnished Cheetos beverage accompanies a grilled cheese, tomato and bacon sandwich that gets an extra crunch from Cheetos. Desserts feature the cinnamon sugar Cheetos variety known as Sweetos.

Melissa Abbott, a vice president of the Hartman Group, a consumer research firm, said the Cheetos restaurant is partly a reaction to the emphasis on health in today's food culture.

"All of the salad and juice bars and all that ... At some point you have to balance the scales a little bit and have some fun."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodcheesefoodrestaurantTribecaNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Feds try to block NYC from enforcing calorie labeling requirements
Who has the best bagel? You tell us!
CT pizza restaurant looks to break world cheese record
Uber delivering free ice cream on Fridays in NYC, other cities
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Manhunt underway after person slashed on subway
President Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville
Mom, sons injured after tree falls in Central Park
Mom charged after hours-old baby found in covered in ants
Scott Peterson speaks from death row on Laci Peterson murder
Firefighters still seeking justice 10 years after Deutsche Bank fire
Brooklyn stunt driver dies on set of 'Deadpool 2'
Opioid crisis claims life of 13-year-old boy
Show More
Woman fends off rape attempt in Manhattan after being followed from Brooklyn
Memorial service to be held for woman killed in Charlottesville
Protesters gather at Trump Tower for 2nd night during president's visit
Man sues White Plains police, claiming excessive force
Family, friends bid final farewell to football player killed by log
More News
Top Video
Now you can zipline across the Bronx River
Mom, sons injured after tree falls in Central Park
Eyewitness News Update
Family, friends bid final farewell to football player killed by log
More Video