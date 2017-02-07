FOOD & DRINK

Cheeto that looks like Harambe sells for nearly $100,000 on eBay

Someone bid nearly $100,000 on eBay for a Cheeto that bears a resemblance to slain gorilla Harambe.

The seller said he found the cheese snack in a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Bidding began at $11.99 on Jan. 28. It ended early Tuesday morning with a winning bid of $99,900. The listing showed a picture of the Cheeto side-by-side with a gorilla climbing a tree.

Harambe has become fodder for internet jokes since his death last May. He was shot by handlers at the Cincinnati Zoo after dragging a small boy who had gotten into his enclosure.
Related Topics:
foodfoodbizarreebayauctionsnack food
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
BrunchCon comes to New York City
Want Buffalo wings for your Super Bowl party? This is the real deal
Neighborhood Eats heads to Harlem for red pepper coulis
Chocolate Shamrock Shake added to McDonald's menu
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Karina Vetrano's family asks public for ideas for GoFundMe money
What we know about Karina Vetrano's suspected killer
AccuWeather Alert: Rainy Tuesday
Penn State student from New Jersey dies after fall
Exclusive: 26-inch gap in track poses derailment risk, expert says
Mom furious after daycare worker breastfed her son
CDC Issues New Vaccine Guidelines for Adults
Show More
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, 8, injured in ATV accident
Car wanted in traffic stop jumps curbs, crashes in Bronx
Manhunt for 3 underway in random Florida, Alabama murders
6 Catholic schools in NYC, Sullivan County closing
Rabbis arrested, ticketed after protesting Trump travel ban
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
More Photos