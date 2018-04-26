FOOD & DRINK

Chick-fil-A opens massive restaurant in Manhattan

Photo: Chick-fil-A/ Yelp

By Hoodline
Lower Manhattan is now home to the largest Chick-Fil-A in the world, boasting five levels and a staircase leading to a rooftop terrace. Inside, the Atlanta-based chain serves up its special recipe chicken sandwiches, nuggets, waffle fries and famous iced tea.

The new location, at 144 Fulton St., (between Nassau street and Broadway) in the Financial District, has gotten support from locals so far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp.

Kaley R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 22, wrote, "I love Chick-fil-A! I love rooftop terraces and I love sweet tea! This location has everything you could want out of a Chick-fil-A and more, but the service is a bit slower than you're probably used to."

"Chick -fil A, you have outdone yourself," claims Melizabeth G. "Wow! I've never seen a fast food joint like this! There is an AWESOME ROOFTOP on the 4th floor of this location."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Chick-fil-A is open from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
