NEIGHBORHOOD TREATS

Chicken parm pizza is an Italian food lover's dream

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 8)

Chicken parm pizza is an Italian food lover's dream

Quality Italian in Midtown serves a pizza that has crust made of chicken!

By Heather Harkins and Alex Meier
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
The chicken parm pizza at Quality Italian in Midtown, Manhattan, definitely earned the right to be called unique.

The pizza debuted when the restaurant first opened back in 2013 and has since become one of their signature dishes.

What's so different about this pizza from all other pizzas? Well, that's easy - it's all in the name.

The pizza is made entirely of fried chicken. Nick Gaube, executive chef at Quality Italian, jokes that the pizza is like a giant chicken nugget.

"It's almost the two quintessential Italian-American dishes: chicken parm and pizza," he said.

The dish originally flew under the radar, but now that it's picked up traction, Quality Italian can sell up to 90 pies a night, Gaube said.

To prepare the dish, the restaurant seasons ground chicken with 10 Italian spices, flattens the chicken into a disc and freezes it until the chicken congeals.

The chicken base is then prepared much like a breaded chicken cutlet (with egg wash and a heavy coating of breadcrumbs).

It's then deep fried to become the base of the pie. Once golden brown, the pie is topped with tomato sauce and copious amounts of cheese, then baked until bubbling perfection.

The pie is served hot tableside. We immediately noticed the smell of chicken parmesan and our mouths began to water. At first bite, we realized what all the hype is about and why celebs like Lebron James keep coming back for more.

This summer, Quality Italian will offer different varieties of this mainstay, and it's worth checking out.

There will be a Cacio e Pepe as well as a sweet Italian sausage and broccoli rabe version. Mangia!

The cost to share the pizza will run a hefty $68 but can easily be shared with four people (but you might not want to share).

----------
* More Neighborhood Treats
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodpizzaoriginalsneighborhood treatsNew York CityManhattanMidtown
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEIGHBORHOOD TREATS
Dare to try pickle ice cream?
Sweet! This NYC store delivers candy to your door
Glaser's, famous black-and-white-cookie bakers, closes in July
All-you-can-eat dessert party opens in NYC
More neighborhood treats
FOOD & DRINK
Two for tea: Prince Tea House fuses French, Taiwanese tea styles in Upper East Side
Masala King brings creative Indian fare to Midtown
Three new coffee roasteries in New York City are heating up the bean scene
Royal entrance: Italian sandwich truck The Queen and the Prince arrives in Theater District
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Plan to upgrade subway system to be unveiled at MTA meeting
Judge orders man, 30, to move out of parents' home
Trump to visit Long Island for event on defeating MS-13
2 injured when row of stores catch fire in Brooklyn
Attorney behind race-fueled restaurant rant issues apology
Pulitzer-winning author Philip Roth dies at age 85
Child approached at school bus stop in Tarrytown
NTSB recommends seatbelts on all new school buses
Show More
Bus driver in NJ school bus crash had 14 license suspensions
Police find guns, drugs, bomb-making materials in Bronx raid
DSNY trashes young mom twice in case of mistaken ID
Pregnant woman stabbed 7 times, unborn baby dies
Man sentenced in elevator stabbing that killed 6-year-old boy
More News