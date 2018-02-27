Chipotle offering free food for hockey fans

CHICAGO --You could score free food on Friday simply by showing your team spirit.
Chipotle is offering buy-one, get-one free burritos, bowls, salads, or tacos for anyone wearing a hockey jersey.
The deal is valid from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, March 2 at participating Chipotle locations.
The promotion is being offered to celebrate Hockey Weekend Across America.
