FOOD & DRINK

City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill

Photo: Ann F./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot for craft beer has opened for business in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Murray Hill, called City Beer, is located at 180 E. 39th St.

The beer shop offers bottles and cans to go plus an on-site bar with 18 rotating taps of beer, cider and mead. Imports compete for attention with New York and other domestic craft beers. A menu of small plates includes cheese and meat, a grilled cheese sandwich, and olives and nuts. Long, high wooden tables encourage patron interaction in this neighborhood locale.

City Beer has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Peter B. said, "Solid neighborhood spots can be a rarity in Midtown. That's why I was delighted to stumble past this place on what turned out to be opening day. They've got an excellent draft list and a selection of cans and bottles that can be consumed on-site or taken to go."

And Jackie S. wrote, "If you're a fan of craft beer, City Beer is worth checking out. They have a great selection of beers on draft, bottles and cans, and the bartenders are both friendly and knowledgeable."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. City Beer is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News