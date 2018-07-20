City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill

A new spot for craft beer has opened for business in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Murray Hill, called City Beer, is located at 180 E. 39th St.
The beer shop offers bottles and cans to go plus an on-site bar with 18 rotating taps of beer, cider and mead. Imports compete for attention with New York and other domestic craft beers. A menu of small plates includes cheese and meat, a grilled cheese sandwich, and olives and nuts. Long, high wooden tables encourage patron interaction in this neighborhood locale.
City Beer has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Peter B. said, "Solid neighborhood spots can be a rarity in Midtown. That's why I was delighted to stumble past this place on what turned out to be opening day. They've got an excellent draft list and a selection of cans and bottles that can be consumed on-site or taken to go."
And Jackie S. wrote, "If you're a fan of craft beer, City Beer is worth checking out. They have a great selection of beers on draft, bottles and cans, and the bartenders are both friendly and knowledgeable."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. City Beer is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
