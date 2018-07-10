FOOD & DRINK

Cloud 9 Crepes makes its debut in Brooklyn

Photo: Cloud 9 Crepes/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new creperie has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Cloud 9 Crepes, the fresh arrival is located at 434 Marcus Garvey Blvd. in Brooklyn.

The establishment offers both piping hot crepes and ice-cold bubble teas. Crepes range from savory -- chicken salad, herbed ricotta and smoked salmon -- to sweet like the Oreo cheesecake crepe. Pair it with a bubble tea by choosing a base (black or green tea), a flavor such as peach, mango or passionfruit and from a selection of boba toppings (honey, lychee jelly or Oreo crumble).

The new creperie has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Rex C., who reviewed it on July 1, wrote, "It's a neat little place in Brooklyn. Got the Vietnamese iced coffee. Pretty good and a nice spot."

Yelper TC N. added, "Cute place. Had its peach black tea with lychee jelly and it was super refreshing, especially in the heat of July in New York."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Cloud 9 Crepes is open from noon-8 p.m. from Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
