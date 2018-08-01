FOOD & DRINK

Coffee, Cubanos and more at Bushwick's new Millie's Cuban Cafe

By Hoodline
Craving some Cuban coffee, sandwiches or a pastry? You're in luck: a new all-day cafe has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Millie's Cuban Cafe, the fresh arrival is located at 151 Wilson Ave. in Bushwick, and is the brick and mortar location of chef Danny Teran's previous pop-up project.

Expect to find menu offerings like the grilled Cubano sandwich with roasted pork, ham, Swiss and pickles, served with a side of shoestring potato sticks; and ropa vieja (braised shredded beef in a Creole tomato sauce)

The drinks selection includes espresso prepared with Cafe Bustelo, as well as cans of Jupina, a Cuban pineapple soda. Diners can accompany their drinks with a snack like the guava and sweet cheese pastry.

With a 4.5-star rating out of ten reviews on Yelp so far, Millie's Cuban Cafe is on its way to developing a local fan base.

"Stopped by for a Cubano on Saturday and it was outstanding," wrote Yelper S. Mark S., who reviewed the new cafe on July 1. "Love the decor, the music, really sets the vibe of being in Cuba."

"Croquetas were on point! The cafe con leche tasted right too, reminded me of my days in Miami," said Dave C., but added, "I wish it was a little more affordable so I could order it all the time. "

Head on over to check it out: Millie's Cuban Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-9:45 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-10:15 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-10:15 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-9:45 p.m. on Sunday.
