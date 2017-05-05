FOOD & DRINK

Einstein Bros. creates world's first caffeinated bagel

Einstein Bros. has created the world's first caffeinated bagel. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on May 4, 2017.

PHILADELPHIA --
Two words: Caffeinated carbs.

If your morning coffee could use a sidekick to give you a double breakfast boost, we present the espresso buzz bagel - with bacon if you'd like.

It's believed to be the world's first caffeinated bagel, and it's the brainchild of the bagel chain Einstein Bros. It hit bagel bins on May 4.

The espresso buzz features 32 milligrams of caffeine, plus 13 grams of protein.

For comparison, a shot of espresso has about 64 milligrams of caffeine, while a regular cup of coffee has about 95 milligrams. So...stack your buzz at your own risk.
